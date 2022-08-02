CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $71,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $8,792,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in AON by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $278.88. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,527. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.