CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 74,647 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,955,475 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 2.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.04% of Bank of Montreal worth $819,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,147,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,390,000 after purchasing an additional 139,335 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.44 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Desjardins cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

