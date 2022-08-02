CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,076,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,123,410 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.28% of Pembina Pipeline worth $266,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,920 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 353,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $7,652,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

