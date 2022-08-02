Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Up 28.2% in July

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 920,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 517,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $420.00. 4,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.89 and its 200 day moving average is $388.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

