Citigroup Raises Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target to €135.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to €135.00 ($139.18) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($185.57) to €175.00 ($180.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($180.41) to €145.00 ($149.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.38.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. Cuts Dividend

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

