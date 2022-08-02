Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Citrix Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $825.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

