Civilization Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.61 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civilization has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,835.65 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003808 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00031400 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

About Civilization

CIV is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.