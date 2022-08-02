Claybrook Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 1.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SSO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,125. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

