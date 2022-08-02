Claybrook Capital LLC Has $734,000 Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Ellington Financial worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ellington Financial by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 8,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,691. The stock has a market cap of $962.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

