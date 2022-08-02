Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Largo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Largo by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Largo in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Largo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Largo by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

LGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Largo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of LGO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,462. The firm has a market cap of $471.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 2.28. Largo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Largo had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.24%. Analysts expect that Largo Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

