CleanSpark (CLSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLSK stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. 54,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $189.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 4.43. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CleanSpark by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,706 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 234.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 117,150 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

