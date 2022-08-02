CloakCoin (CLOAK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $144.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010107 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,871,515 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

