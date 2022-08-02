CloakCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $232.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $232.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000540 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016936 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009791 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,871,448 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

