Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Up 29.6% in July

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

GLQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 97,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,199. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $15.88.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.