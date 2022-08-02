CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group comprises about 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.21% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after buying an additional 171,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 451,825 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,959,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,405,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.17.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.