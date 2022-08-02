Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$114.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$114.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCA shares. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total value of C$3,553,059.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total transaction of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. Insiders bought a total of 158,890 shares of company stock worth $14,374,681 in the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

TSE CCA opened at C$82.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$81.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.