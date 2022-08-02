Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Up 42.1% in July

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.