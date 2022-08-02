Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YCG LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 280,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.98 and its 200 day moving average is $210.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $247.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.