Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YCG LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 280,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.98 and its 200 day moving average is $210.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $247.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.