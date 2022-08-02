Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 24,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,015. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $747.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

