CoinPoker Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $27,985.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,992.66 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004450 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003828 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00128176 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00031477 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
CoinPoker Coin Profile
CHP is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.
Buying and Selling CoinPoker
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars.
