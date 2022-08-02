Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given “Maintains” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their maintains rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.2 %

CMCO stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $933.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

