Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 991,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 111,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,767,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

