Comcast Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Comcast has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.9% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

