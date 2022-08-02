Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Up 7.5%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 36,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,413,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

