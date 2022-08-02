Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Up 7.5%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 36,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,413,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
