Compass Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

