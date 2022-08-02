Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Down 33.8% in July

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDAQW opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.