Compass Diversified (CODI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Trading Up 1.9 %

CODI stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 22.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,912 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.