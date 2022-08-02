Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 1.4 %

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.54%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $227,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $245,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 588,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

