COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COMSovereign stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 3.63% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMS opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

