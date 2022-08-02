ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.05.

Shares of COP opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.