Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,936 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $43,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $8,136,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $5,406,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

