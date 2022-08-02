Contrasting VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) & Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada $45.99 billion 2.95 $12.76 billion $9.14 10.64 VersaBank $75.30 million 2.73 $17.80 million $0.67 11.16

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and VersaBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Royal Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 28.54% 17.97% 0.96% VersaBank 21.25% 8.29% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 1 4 9 0 2.57 VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus price target of $144.06, indicating a potential upside of 48.12%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than VersaBank.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats VersaBank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its advice centers, RBC insurance stores, and mobile advisors; digital, mobile, and social platforms; independent brokers; and travel partners. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset servicing, custody, payments, and treasury services to financial and other investors; and fund and investment administration, shareholder, private capital, performance measurement and compliance monitoring, distribution, transaction banking, cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, and global securities finance services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, advisory services, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

