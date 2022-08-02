Convergence Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Convergence has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $394,751.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convergence has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,870.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Buying and Selling Convergence

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

