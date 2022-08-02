Convergence Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Convergence has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $514,831.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Buying and Selling Convergence

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

