Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,253 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 1.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LYV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.12. 23,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,396. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.69. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $7,537,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at $318,156,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

