Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.89. 360,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

