Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,697,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,249,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 79,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

