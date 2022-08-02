Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $6,126,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.32. 37,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,912. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

