Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $340.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.54. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $192.38 and a 52-week high of $346.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

