CoreCard (CCRD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 26.20%.

NYSE:CCRD opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.86.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

