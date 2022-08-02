Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 4.5 %

CRSR stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 492,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRSR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

