Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 2,162 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $356,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,414,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,315,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $2,292,451.20.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,839 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total value of $1,401,600.23.

On Thursday, July 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,908 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $2,170,760.64.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,665 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $718,410.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $51,590.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,581 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $848,312.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 40 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

CRVL traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,762. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.95.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 5,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at $5,855,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CorVel by 1,139.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $4,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

