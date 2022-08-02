Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Costamare by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 54,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of CMRE stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 7,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,271. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. Costamare has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.62%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

