Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $541.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

