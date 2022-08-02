Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $546.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $242.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

