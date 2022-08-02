Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $21.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Covetrus Trading Up 0.2 %

CVET opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

Insider Activity at Covetrus

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,111 shares of company stock worth $927,319 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Covetrus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Covetrus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus



Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

