Cowen Increases ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $170.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXLS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $171.23.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,588 shares of company stock worth $1,253,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth $35,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.