Cowen Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $600.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Cowen from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $26.64 on Tuesday, hitting $488.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,699. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

