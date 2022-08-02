Crabel Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 650.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 114,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,865,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 608,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 198,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

