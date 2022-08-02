Crabel Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.05. 12,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,431. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.40. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.184 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

